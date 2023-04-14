What to wear during the transition seasons, such as autumn, when the temperature is very fluctuating, is not so simple. The jacket type worker It is a practical option to cope with the changes of cold and heat. The course “Cutting and making jackets from start to finish” of Domestika teaches how to create a garment like this with style.

The student learns to make a unisex garment, the signature details of a worker jacket, the finishes, load stitching, the materials and fabrics ideal for its preparation; as well as to place the patterns on the fabric to be able to cut it without errors. The course also shows how to bias-stitch the margins and assemble the body of the jacket.

To take the course it is recommended that the person knows how to use a sewing machine and has access to one. In addition, of course, it is necessary to have some sewing materials such as scissors, threads, buttons, among others.

This course is taught by two fashion designers, Sandra and Urko, founders of a renowned sewing studio in Barcelona called Lantoki.

The so-called worker type jacket is a fashion reinterpretation of the typical work jacket. It’s wide and straight cut and it features large pockets. An ideal garment for when it is cold and hot on the same day.

All Domestika courses can be taken at your own pace and without leaving home. Visit the Domestika platform and discover how to develop your skills and interests with the best professionals.



