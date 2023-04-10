ROME – A new page of Leasys is preparing to pave the way for motorists who are increasingly concerned about the future of mobility. The company – with 50% of the shares of Stellantis and Credite Agricole Consumer Finance – joins the activity of Free2move Lease, to create the fifth Italian player in the sector, with a fleet of over 800,000 vehicles. For the end customer it means having the possibility of a multi-brand approach and a customer experience in the various physical and digital channels of all 14 Stellantis brands, as well as convenience in terms of costs and ancillary services.

More than one in four cars are rented. I’m traveling in a sector that accounts for 28 percent of the market by Graziella Marino

01 February 2023



“The future of the sector will be in rental – comments Rolando D’arco, CEO of Leasys – we are opening a new path to cover the needs of each customer and explore new horizons. In the car world we are moving ever faster from ownership to use: if the electrification of fleets is leading to a rise in prices, Leasys is preparing to have easy monthly installments also for individuals”.

According to a study conducted by the research company Frost & Sullivan, the total number of leasing and rental contracts activated in Europe increased by 6.2% in 2022 and will grow further in 2023 thanks above all to the electrified vehicle sector: they have already doubled , despite the pandemic, rising from over 400,000 to over 840,000 between 2020 and 2022. The explanation for this increase? The best financing formulas proposed to face complex and constantly evolving scenarios.

Evolution in which Leasys aims to play the leading role and act as a driving force for electrification.





Leasys and “customer oriented” rental

A perfect example of this are the formulas offered to individuals such as “Unlimited”, to drive green cars without worrying about mileage; “Be Free, which allows you to return the car after one year without penalties; “Leasys Miles”, a pay-per-use formula to pay only for the kilometers travelled; Leasys PRO, which offers commercial vehicles customized according to individual needs; “As New”, for used vehicles, which in addition to promoting the circular economy, guarantees accessibility to all customers. All “customer oriented” solutions that can be enriched by specific additional services (from insurance packages, to replacement cars, up to the I-Care infomobility for remote monitoring): thus the company will support the motorist also in the next phase, activating the network of Stellantis dealers, as well as the network of partners to ensure coverage.

Long-term rental or purchase? Here’s how to find the best deal 09 February 2023



Towards the democratization of electricity

With this strategy, Leasys envisages a fleet of one million rental vehicles by 2026 to become the European leader in mobility services. Present in 11 countries of the European Union, to date the project is envisaged as the meeting of the best in the financial and automotive world.

“An upgrade is not the simple addition of two parts – underlines Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer. We will work under the Stellantis hat but the fleets may also consist of other brands, to the benefit of the overall mobility of all motorists and global attention to sustainability. Long-term rental as the ideal solution for testing green vehicles, reducing the risks associated with costs and unforeseen events – he promises – access to these engines will become democratic”.