Leather goods, a new training school opens in Florence

It is one of the golden sectors of Made in Italy, with a turnover of 13 billion in 2022, of which 85% comes from exports (11 billion), 4,800 companies and 50 thousand employees. The Italian leather goods industry has seen a slowdown in production (-10.7% trend in the first half of 2023) and orders since March, embarking on a path full of unknowns, now amplified by the war between Hamas and Israel.

Yet the sector has not lost heart, thanks to the European primacy in the luxury segment which ensures prestige and market – the made in Italy leather bag is now a global symbol of quality and style – and has now decided to move to correct the main vulnus, which is called formation. «We will soon open the first Assopellettieri school in Florence», announced the new president of the Confindustria association, Claudia Sequi, on the occasion of the General States of leather goods, yesterday in the Salone de’ Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio. «And we will always open an association headquarters in Florence – she added – to oversee the Tuscan district» which is the most important in the world for the production of luxury bags.

The demand for specialized figures is strong: «In the next five years the sector will be able to absorb up to 15-20 thousand people», explained Flavio Sciuccati of The European House-Ambrosetti, illustrating the study carried out on leather goods. «Artisans are the wealth of companies and the territory must be helped with training and culture», added Alfonso Dolce, CEO of the Dolce and Gabbana brand.

The Assopellettieri school will be based in Pontassieve – an area that will host the new Vuitton and Tod’s bag factories and which, together with Scandicci, represents the “heart” of the Florentine district – will be financed by the Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze Foundation and will begin to work next year to teach young people manual trades: from the counter worker to the machinist, from the cutter to the pattern maker. To make these professions attractive, Assopellettieri will provide orientation in middle and high schools using augmented reality that “immerses” you in the world of leather. But that’s not all: the association has also announced a project, in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative, to train workers in Africa who will then move to Italian leather goods factories. The first course will start in early 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire. Assopellettieri asks the Government for attention: «To remain the best at producing and the most creative – concluded President Sequi – we ask for support for internationalization and a reward system for those who purchase made in Italy».

