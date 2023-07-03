leave the happiest date at home

Celebrated on the second Sunday of August, Father’s Day is essentially a daytime date, which usually involves a lot of snuggling – or partying – of the sons or daughters in bed when they wake up, exchanging gifts and a good lunch, either at home or in a restaurant . And even if the occasion doesn’t call for big extravagances, it’s worth doing a special housekeeping and, above all, involving the children in the process. In this article, we bring some inspirations from Father’s Day decoration.

When to decorate for Father’s Day?

This can be the big challenge. Because it is necessary to combine two factors: dad sleeping and children awake, because the coolest thing is that they are involved in the decoration. That is, this will depend on the habits of your home.

The ideal is to have everything more or less ready in the days leading up to the date and wake up the kids to help with the decorations very early on Sunday morning (being careful not to wake up Dad). This part will be a little later, at breakfast, as we will see later.

Decoration for Father’s Day with photos and drawings

Special photos of parents and their sons or daughters are always right when decorating for Father’s Day. After all, Dad doesn’t like to remember special moments that were recorded on camera, right?

That’s why, along with gifts and decorations, it’s always worth having a picture frame with an image that shows all that love.

And besides photos, another type of image that melts anyone’s heart is a drawing made by the child. The purity and feeling that the little ones put on paper are often overwhelming!

hand made ornaments

Within the idea of ​​involving children in the surprise for their parents, something that will keep them entertained and, at the same time, proud is the making of ornaments with their own hands. In the examples below, we see two ideas with the shape of shirts.

The first inspiration brings miniatures that can be made with fabric or wrapping paper with different prints, for example. To make the base of the folded mini shirt, you can use a cardboard square, which will keep the structure firm. As a special touch, small EVA hearts to show the children’s love for daddy.

In this second example, we have an idea for a card, also in shirt format. You can use colored cardboard as a base and make cutouts of a collar with the same material and a tie with some type of patterned paper, to give a contrast.

Afterwards, just let the children write their messages to daddy on the inside of the card that they helped to make.

Marking the paper to make the shirt card.

Drawing the shape of a tie on patterned paper

Gluing the tie to the shirt card for Dad

Decoration for Father’s Day with Toys

Another good way to involve children in decorating for Father’s Day is to make them use their toys to leave little surprises around the house.

How about making a Lego heart out of them?

Decoration with parent and child objects

Another cute tip for you to decorate the house is to find a place to leave the gift and frame it with objects, shoes or clothes that belong to the father and the children.

See in the image below this way of presenting a Father’s Day gift with father and son shoes, which even followed a pattern of color palette more inclined towards brown, beige and more woody tones.

Breakfast in bed

In addition to decorating the house, another moment worth getting the kids involved in is preparing a nice breakfast for dad. Let them get their hands dirty, prepare fun foods, with shapes, faces, letters and whatever comes to their imagination.

For any loving parent, the simple smile of a child bringing breakfast in bed on Father’s Day is the best of decorations. And it’s even better when it comes with themed cookies, flowers and drawings made by her especially for the occasion. There’s no better way for a dad to wake up on his special date.

Simple Father’s Day Decoration

As we have already said here, a date like Father’s Day, despite deserving every possible celebration, is not something that requires so many extravagances in decoration, such as a birthday party, for example.

Therefore, you can take advantage of some decorating ideas that, although simple, have everything to please.

See some inspirations:

mugs

For breakfast in bed, which is more individual, a small detail like an EVA mustache glued to a mug will be enough to make your father smile.

Are mustaches a cliché on Father’s Day? Yes! But who said clichés are bad?

And if the surprise breakfast is not in bed, but on the living room table or in the kitchen, another way to play and surprise in the decoration for Father’s Day is to use mugs of different sizes and make a representation of the father and the children.

For this, a simple glasses resting on the handle of the larger mug, accompanied by smaller mugs, already gives a touch that is both cute and irreverent to the decoration for breakfast.

sign

This lamp model known as Light Box is always a great joker in decoration, as you can use the letters to write messages like “Happy Father’s Day”.

And the good thing about having this decorative sign feature is that it can be reused for many special occasions.

Father’s Day Decoration

Not every family is made up of a father and mother. A household can have two parents, for example. And, in this case, the dynamics may or may not be different with regard to the element of surprise in a Father’s Day decoration. After all, both adults in the house are covered by the special date.

The couple can individually prepare surprises for each other. And you can also involve the children in a family celebration that, despite the lack of surprise, will have as much love as any other.

See below some decoration suggestions for a Father’s Day full of love and pride:

dad’s decor

Finally, after the surprise of a nice breakfast, tidying up the house and gifts, the day can have a last stage that will certainly be the most fun for the child: the father’s decoration.

Here, anything goes. It is even possible to suggest that the sons or daughters write or draw on their dad’s face and body – with lipstick or pens that come off easily! What will this father turn into? The limit will be in the imagination of the children!

Father’s Day in the comfort of your home

