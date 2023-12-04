LEAVES EYES – Kündigen neues Album an + „Forged By Fire“ Single

The symphonic metal legend LEAVES’ EYES announces their new album “Myths Of Fate” and presents the music video for the first album single “Forged By Fire”!

The symphonic metal vikings LEAVES’ EYES have announced the first details of a brand new album, which will be released in 2024 via AFM Records! The band’s ninth studio long player will be titled “Myths Of Fate”, today LEAVES’ EYES have unveiled their album cover and a music video for the first album single “Forged By Fire” is premiering.

Band mastermind and singer Alexander Krull comments:

“The time has finally come and we can present you our new video FORGED BY FIRE! We played FORGED BY FIRE on stage at WACKEN as a world premiere and the song was enthusiastically celebrated by the fans! Here’s the video with an awesome storyline about the legendary Tyrfing sword and a fiery performance in the truest sense of the word! With FORGED BY FIRE we are starting a series of videos with the magical theme of the new album MYTHS OF FATE! Are you ready to travel with us into the world of sagas?

LEAVES’ EYES have always played in a league of their own. The international band toured worldwide, gave concerts in more than 50 countries, reached top positions in the album charts with their usual reliability and delivered a multimedia masterpiece in terms of video clips and artwork with every output. Their live shows are spectacular events with breathtaking stage backdrops, including a Viking ship or even the “Swords In Rock” monument from Norway. LEAVES’ EYES have written music history and deservedly climbed to the top of the symphonic metal throne.

With “The Last Viking”, LEAVES’ EYES’ 2020 epic, they created their own musical monument that is as captivating and powerful as the saga of the last Viking king itself. In doing so, they even exceeded their own standards with the release of their film – Documentary “Viking Spirit” 2021. “The Last Viking” sets the bar high and at the same time raises expectations about what next stroke of musical genius one can expect from LEAVES’ EYES. “Forged By Fire” is already a more than promising harbinger of their upcoming new album “Myths Of Fate”. Further details, pre-sale information and much more news will follow in the coming days!

Elina Siirala – Vocals

Alexander Krull – Vocals

Micki Richter – guitar

Luc Gebhardt – guitar

Joris Nijenhuis – Drums

