LEAVES IN FLAMES – Hauen Single „Secret Little Fantasy“ raus

The Mönchengladbach high-flyer band LEAVES IN FLAMES today releases the next single entitled “Secret Little Fantasy” from their EP “Individuum”, which will be released in August. With what is probably the most unusual song on the record, the young band proves the wide range of genres they serve.

LEAVES IN FLAMES are a newcomer band that has been making a strong start since their debut album “Rolling The Dice”, which was released in summer 2021 on the Swedish label LoudKult. The students formed a school band in 2018. A not too intrusive mix of hard rock and alternative from a young, mixed group that we can already see in 2023 at festivals like “Da ist was im Busch” in Viersen or as support for Van Holzen.

“Secret Little Fantasy” was the song we enjoyed the most while recording the EP and is one of our more unconventional songs. Although the song sounds relatively pop at first glance, we tried to surprise the listener and to challenge ourselves with an unusual song structure. Since “Call Me Trickster!” and “See You One More Time” we’ve been trying to incorporate other genres into our music in addition to classic hard rock, which is always a creative challenge for us, but also a lot of fun.

The idea for the EP formed for us shortly after the first album in the summer of 2021 and was another attempt on our part to get as many facets out of our music as possible. After we already teased in the debut album that we have several styles, we wanted to refine them further. Listening to “Individuum” pretty much has it all, from classic LEAVES IN FLAMES hard rock on “Silence of the Night” to poppy tunes on “Secret Little Fantasy” or more alternative sounds on “Rather Be A Dreamer”. Above all, it was important to us to catch the listener listening to the EP, not only musically but also lyrically. The themes of the lyrics range from criticism of the current “Faster, Higher, Better” culture to the struggle with depression to simply enjoying a summer’s day with friends.

Although the songs were written for a long time, we searched for a suitable name for the EP for a very long time until one day I (Leander) met an old buddy. We chatted through half the evening and he got me thinking that the word “individual” doesn’t strictly speaking have to refer to one person, but also to several, since a group can theoretically be inseparable. With the background that the EP was created in the time of Corona and showed us how strong we can stick together as a band, even if the odds are sometimes bad, we finally decided on the name “Individuum”.

The post LEAVES IN FLAMES – Hauen Single „Secret Little Fantasy“ raus appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

