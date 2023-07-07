Leaving home without your cell phone, activating “do not disturb” and 6 other ways to avoid digital burnout

2023 looks set to be the year of “hyper-fatigue” – a state of continual physical, emotional and mental exhaustion, according to a survey by London-based global market research firm Mintel. In a sense, it’s nothing new. And the life we ​​lead in front of the screens doesn’t help either: work, study and even leisure take place to a large extent through devices and online. The noise and light stimuli constantly lead us to be glued to the cell phone, the computer or the television.

This lifestyle translates into a vicious cycle of burnout: we feel like we can’t do anything to reverse it, which causes us more burnout. Is it possible to go against the grain and reverse this trend? Some readers of the British media The Guardian They say yes, and they told what hobbies and habits have helped them maintain a healthy life offline.

Leaving home without cell phone

“Agreeing on a time and a place and just meeting someone there feels strange at first, but then a whole new world of being in the moment emerges. almost magical! You start connecting with people and places in a new way. Also, when I meditate and make music, it really helps to realign the body and mind. I think it’s one of the easiest and most fun ways to combat digital burnout,” said Vinnie Stergin.

Leave the cell phone on “Do not disturb”

“My work communications come mainly through three WhatsApp groups, so the mix of personal and work has felt pretty inevitable. Then I accidentally kept my phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’, meaning all notifications were muted for a week. It was blissful! I still use my phone constantly, but since I don’t have the constant notifications, I feel a lot calmer,” said Ammie Johnstone. And she added: “It’s been months and this has been very good.”

Find a substitute

For those who cannot afford to reduce the screens because it is their means of work, for example, a reader recommended looking for substitutes for free time. Part of what makes TV or TikTok so appealing after a day at work is that they’re convenient for distraction, “so I try to have a cool book ready or force myself to go for a walk before I indulge. I find podcasts to be a particularly good substitute. I listen to them while I’m cleaning or knitting. Ultimately, I think it’s best to have a convenient substitute ready and prepared for when your willpower runs out,” she said on her recommendation.

Another reader commented that he became passionate about puzzles and building Legos. “If I didn’t do these things, I’d be sitting at home watching YouTube videos, so at least it means I’m not looking at a screen,” he said.

cell phone outside the room

“Unless my partner is out late with friends, I don’t bring my phone into the bedroom and wind down before bed with a book. After work, I try to go for a walk, which helps me transition from work life to home life, something that can be tricky when you’re working from home. Otherwise, there’s an immediate switch from looking at a computer monitor to a TV, which isn’t ideal,” suggested an anonymous reader.

measure screen time

Using the built-in tools on many phones to reduce screen time is a simple option. “I have been competing with myself week after week to reduce the number of times I pick up my device. My friend and I used to share our weekly reports and compare them, perhaps more for comedy relief than anything else. I also set limits, for example, I have a maximum of 30 minutes on social networks each day, although I can request 15 more minutes to finish watching a video, for example, ”she admitted.

delete accounts

Putting strict limits on when and how social media is used may not work 100% of the time. Fabien commented that she went on to make a more drastic decision: uninstall the applications. “It helped me that Elon Musk bought Twitter: I found an additional political reason to leave. And it helped that less and less Instagram content was coming from my real friends: Instagram had become more of a series of ads. So I deleted my accounts a year ago. I don’t miss them and I feel much happier now. I started reading more print magazines and newspapers, which keep me informed but in a much more manageable way. I haven’t felt digital burnout since then,” she assured.

Eliminate home screens

Another of the most radical alternatives is to transform the home into a place free of screens. Daniel reported that he spent much of his workday using a computer and began by changing the screen settings to reduce eyestrain, but felt that it was not enough. For this reason, a few years ago, he began to eliminate screens at home.

He started with the TV, then deleted his social media accounts and even replaced his cell phone with a minimalist one that only makes calls and sends text messages. “Some friends and family have been frustrated by my decisions, but I find that has led to a greater presence in face-to-face interactions. Everything feels so much more ‘real’ now,” she expounded.

