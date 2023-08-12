Lebach: retired rockers reunited after 50 years Regional

Lebach (Saarland) – You are between 66 and 81 years old. But when they make music, they feel like teenagers again. Six pensioners from Gresaubach are now celebrating the comeback of their band – after more than 50 years!

Return of the retired rockers!

Everything started in the 60s. At that time, Bernd Koch (71) and his brother Peter (73) took guitar lessons. “At some point you also played songs that were popular at the time,” they say. “Once we found a drummer, the band was born.”

The name: Team X. “We were a team. The X stood for the fact that we were still unknown.”

In the early 70’s Barry wasn’t there. Instead, Michael Welsch (†, r.) was part of the band

Photo: reproduction: Thomas Wieck

But that should change quickly. At first the troupe performed in halls of clubs and pubs, later they rented locations themselves. “We ended up being six members. Three guitarists, a drummer, a keyboardist and a saxophone/clarinetist. We all sang.”

Everything that was currently in trend was played. Songs by the Rolling Stones, the Lords, the Kinks, but also dance music like that by Freddy Quinn. “We organized everything ourselves. From the posters to the decoration to the appearance. Because we were still underage at the beginning, we transported the system with the handcart.”

In the 90s there was one last appearance at an Oktoberfest

Photo: reproduction: Thomas Wieck

But the concert halls soon filled up and the boys were expected by roaring fans. Real rock ‘n’ roll. “But we never did drugs.”

At some point the musicians got older. Houses were built, families started and the events became fewer and fewer. At the end of the 70s they split up. Until now!

“The reunification actually came about because of a sad reason,” says Leo Metschberger (74). “My wife died. At the funeral all band members were suddenly there. I was blown away.”

Real retro! A recording of a performance in the 70s

Photo: reproduction: Thomas Wieck

They decided to meet more often again. The instruments were soon unpacked again at the pensioners’ regulars’ table. “Today it’s less about performances. More about making music, having fun and drinking a beer. Of course not too much. Even today, drugs are not an issue. Except maybe our pills.”

But even if Team X shy away from strenuous performances: The next gig is already on the agenda. “We’re going to play at a birthday party. Of course with the music from back then. Today it’s just oldies.”

