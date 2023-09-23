Home » Lebanese and Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at the border
BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army said its troops fired tear gas at Israeli soldiers at the border on Saturday. There were no injuries.

The area where the incident occurred is in Chebaa Farms and the Kfar Chouba hills that Israel seized from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war. They are part of the Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon.

The Lebanese army said a bulldozer was removing a sand barrier placed by the Israelis on the Lebanese side of the border and Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to stop the work. Lebanese forces responded with gas.

The Israeli army said its soldiers saw a bulldozer crossing the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of ​​Mount Doy, the name given in Israel to Chebaa Farms. He added that his soldiers used “riot dispersal means” and the vehicle returned to Lebanese territory.

The border between the two countries has been relatively calm since the war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. However, tensions persist.

In April, Israel responded with air raids into southern Lebanon when militants fired three dozen rockets from Lebanon into Israel, wounding two people and causing damage.

In July, Israeli forces shelled a Lebanese village on the border after explosions were heard in the disputed area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet.

