The much-anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike latest joint series was officially announced last night. In addition to a pair of low-cut versions of the Air Force 1 1837, it also brought a number of limited sterling silver accessories. Today, LeBron James took the lead in using Tiffany & Co. x Nike’s latest joint shoes and baseball jacket before playing the New York Knicks game, and successfully seized the opportunity to promote.

First of all, the Air Force 1 1837 joint shoe that can focus on LeBron James’ feet is made of high-quality black suede leather, supplemented by the classic “Tiffany Blue” Swoosh embellished on the upper, and the upper heel is silver with joint details. Nameplate design. For the baseball jacket, there are two huge Logos on the back to highlight the brand identities of both parties. On the front, the words NEW YORK are injected to successfully echo the “Big Apple” of the Knicks, and the iconic color of “Tiffany blue” runs through multiple logos.

It is currently uncertain whether the baseball jacket will have the opportunity to be officially released in the future, or it will be limited to relatives and friends of the brand. Interested readers please pay attention.