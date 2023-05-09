LeBron James’ Lakers defeated the Warriors and stretched the difference in the Western Semifinal

Los Angeles Lakerswho arrived with a 2-1 advantage in the fourth game of the NBA Playoffs, They defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101. and they managed to stretch the difference. The key can be defined on Wednesday. The visitors, who have Stephen Curry as one of their main stars, will try to reverse the series.

The game for the Western Conference semifinals had a favorable start for the Lakers, but then the Warriors turned it around. In the final quarter the story was different, and with a Lonnie Walker’s stellar participation, the locals ended up imposing themselves.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis 23. On the visiting side, Stephen Curry converted 31 points.

The partials were in the first quarter (22-21) in the second (27-31), in the third (28-32) and in the fourth (27-17).

The next meeting will be on Wednesday (in Los Angeles) and if necessary, the sixth game will be played on Friday (with the Warriors at home).

