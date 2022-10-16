Home Entertainment Lebron James prompts Rimowa to launch ‘wine-only’ luggage
Lebron James prompts Rimowa to launch 'wine-only' luggage

by admin
Lebron James prompts Rimowa to launch ‘wine-only’ luggage

In addition to being regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Lebron James is world-renowned for his passion for wine. Recently, he launched an unofficial collaboration with Rimowa to help the brand and well-known wine merchant Wine Access create a wine-specific luggage that can hold up to twelve bottles.

It is understood that Lebron James, a wine connoisseur, proposed to Rimowa a long time ago to create a wine-specific luggage. Although it was not a nominal joint cooperation, he continued to assist brand designers to promote product development. It can be said that “If it weren’t for Lebron James, this design wouldn’t exist at all.” In terms of design, the use of RIMOWA’s signature anodized aluminum alloy with a black leather handle with a glossy finish is as minimal in appearance as the classic style. As for the interior with hollow cushions of different thicknesses, wine bottles can be placed in them according to different size requirements, and a total of twelve bottles of wine or other wines can be loaded.

The RIMOWA Twelve Bottle Wine Case will officially go on sale on November 25th, priced at $9,900.

