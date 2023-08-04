Home » Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Second Child
Entertainment

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Second Child

by admin
Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Second Child

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Second Child

Star Mico2023-08-04T14:02:00+08:00

Congratulations!!! Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung, the well-known “actor husband and wife team” in the Korean entertainment industry, are set to welcome their second child, according to reports from TVDaily.

Lee Min-jung’s agency MS Team Entertainment revealed to Korean media that the actress is currently pregnant with their second child. The exact due date has not been disclosed, but it was stated that Lee Min-jung will focus on prenatal education and take good care of her health during this time.

Li Bingxian and Li Minting tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, a son named Junhou, in 2015. After 8 years, the couple is now expecting their second child, bringing immense joy to their family. Netizens have also flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

In other news, Lee Byung Hun has been busy with the production of the Korean thriller disaster film “Concrete Utopia: Doomsday”. The film, which is co-produced by Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-young, Kim Sun-young, and others, is set to release on August 9th.

advertise

 

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

Related News

Further Reading

See also  This is how the 48-team World Cup approved by FIFA for 2026 will be played

You may also like

what differentiates them and what are the trends

Vintage decoration | OMA – House of Valentina

A.SOCIETY and SUNSET COFFEE Collaborate to Launch ‘After...

Azul with extra flights to the Caribbean and...

write a title for this article Céline Dion’s...

Celebrating 60 Years of The Jetsons: Extra Butter...

Teenage girl arrested after receiving 22 packages of...

At Bradesco, a postponed turning point

Natti Natasha Defends Her Privacy: Singer Refuses to...

MAM-SP opens augmented reality show with big names...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy