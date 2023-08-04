Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Second Child

Congratulations!!! Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung, the well-known “actor husband and wife team” in the Korean entertainment industry, are set to welcome their second child, according to reports from TVDaily.

Lee Min-jung’s agency MS Team Entertainment revealed to Korean media that the actress is currently pregnant with their second child. The exact due date has not been disclosed, but it was stated that Lee Min-jung will focus on prenatal education and take good care of her health during this time.

Li Bingxian and Li Minting tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, a son named Junhou, in 2015. After 8 years, the couple is now expecting their second child, bringing immense joy to their family. Netizens have also flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

In other news, Lee Byung Hun has been busy with the production of the Korean thriller disaster film “Concrete Utopia: Doomsday”. The film, which is co-produced by Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-young, Kim Sun-young, and others, is set to release on August 9th.

