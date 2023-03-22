Listen to the audio version of the article

An exhibition can serve to reveal the unknown side of a story, to tell a story by choosing another perspective. This is also what happens with the exhibition hosted at Palazzo Franchetti, in Venice, until April 10, 2023 entitled “Lee Miller – Man Ray. Fashion, love, war”, curated by Victoria Noel-Johnson.

An exhibition to put things right after so many years: for too long, in fact, the American Elisabeth “Lee” Miller (1907 – 1977) was considered only the inspiring muse and companion of the surrealist artist Man Ray. Miller, on the other hand, was a true pioneer of Surrealism in photography. And she had very clear ideas: “I’d rather take a photo than be a photo” she said. Of a radiant and uncommon beauty, model, photographer, war reporter, twentieth-century style icon: Lee Miller was all this and much more , in a life that has summed up a thousand lives in itself.

Paris

She made her debut as a model in “Vogue” after Condé Nast – the famous American publisher – rescued by chance in New York after a car accident and was dazzled by her beauty. Hers is a dazzling career which however she soon decides to cut short to go to Paris to pursue her dream: to become a photographer. And in Paris, in 1929, she meets Man Ray: a meeting that soon leads to an exceptional artistic partnership and an “electric and explosive” love that will last three years, to then turn into a deep friendship that will last for a lifetime. . Enterprising, stubborn, intelligent, Miller in his Parisian years shared life and art with the avant-garde artists – Max Ernst, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Dora Maar, Jean Cocteau – also inventing new photographic techniques such as solarization, which Man then Ray will adopt as a distinctive figure. About 140 photographs are exhibited in the Venice exhibition documenting the reciprocal influences of Miller and Man Ray in their work, together with some art objects (including the famous metronome by Man Ray which in the versions after 1932 has the eye of Lee) and video documents that reconstruct the human and artistic journey of this woman with an extraordinary and tragic life at the same time.

Vogue photographer

We go from the shots of the surrealist period to the photos commissioned from Lee Miller for advertising campaigns, to the poetic and intimate images created by the photographer in Egypt during the period of her first marriage. Destiny then takes Miller to London as a photographer for Vogue and with the advent of the Second World War she becomes a war photojournalist and finds herself witnessing with her camera the battle of Saint Malo, the liberation of Paris, the atrocities of the Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps. Events that will mark her forever. The memorable shot of Lee in the Fuhrer’s bathtub, in her home in Munich, dates back to that period; a symbolic image, an attempt to wash away all the evil in the world. The shock of the war, however, is terrible in her, and upon returning from the front, Lee is unable to return to her usual life. The post-traumatic stress of the atrocities she witnessed makes her fall into a form of chronic depression which leads her to file away the camera in the attic together with 60,000 photographs, negatives, documents, magazines and memorabilia, testimony of her thousand previous lives. A treasure that will be found by chance, by her daughter-in-law, only after her death.