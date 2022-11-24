China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the dispute between Lee Seung Gi and the brokerage company sparked heated discussions. After a period of silence, Lee Seung Gi also issued a post to express his position, saying that it is difficult to trust the company anymore.

Lee Seung Gi

On the 24th, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative stated: “Lee Seung Gi sent Hook Entertainment through his legal representative on the 15th the proof of the unsettled music source fee, and disclosed the distribution income details of all the albums that Lee Seung Gi participated in, and requested settlement based on this.” Unpaid source fees.”

Lee Seung Gi said, “I have been affiliated with Hook Entertainment for 18 years since my debut, and I completely trust the company in terms of entertainment activities and settlements. Before that, Hook Entertainment did not mention anything about the music fee, so I didn’t even know that the music fee was profitable. , It was only recently that the staff of Hook Entertainment accidentally sent a text message to know the fact of the income from the music source fee. In this regard, the company has been asked to provide the settlement details many times, but Hook Entertainment has avoided providing the details with false excuses such as ‘you are a singer with negative income’. “

At the same time, Lee Seung Gi’s attorney also stated: “During this process, Lee Seung Gi also heard insulting and threatening words from the representatives of his company, etc., so he put aside the simple issue of settlement of music source fees, and believes that it is related to long-term relationship, image music, etc. The relationship of trust between Hook Entertainment and Kwon Jinyoung, who is relied on by family members, cannot continue, and after careful consideration, we have sent a content certificate through a legal representative.”

“In addition to settling the music source fee, Lee Seung Gi also plans to conduct careful discussions on various legal relationships between Hook Entertainment and Kwon Jin Young’s representative and Lee Seung Gi. Hook Entertainment is required to disclose all sales and settlement details of Lee Seung Gi’s performing arts activities, and I look forward to an honest answer from Hook Entertainment.”

On the other hand, Hook Entertainment said: “We have received Lee Seung Gi’s content certificate, and are studying the relevant materials and preparing to reply. Both parties are working hard to bring the issue to a satisfactory conclusion so that there will be no more misunderstandings.”

Kwon Jinyoung, representative of Hook Entertainment, said: “Recently, there have been bad comments about our company and me in the media. Whether it is true or not, many people are ashamed to face it. Everything is my fault. For moral reasons, I feel ashamed and sorry”, “If Hook Entertainment or my personal legal responsibilities are clarified in the future, I will not back down or evade, and I will take full responsibility. In order not to affect the performing arts activities of the artists I belong to, I and Hook Entertainment will do its best, and I will pay more attention so that everyone will not worry any more.”