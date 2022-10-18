Original title: Lee Seung Gi starred in legal light comedy variety show and film and television career in full bloom and broke up with Lim Yoona after two years of love

A few days ago, the TV series “Love each other according to law” starring Lee Seung-gi, Lee Se-young, Kim Se-ki and others is on the air. The TV series is based on the novel of the same name. In the play, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young played a couple who fell in love from high school to college, and they added legal themes, which was very fresh. Although this TV series did not invest too much production cost, it still won a lot of praise due to the excellent acting skills of the main cast.

Lee Seung-gi has not appeared in any new films since appearing in the TV series “Spy: Predator” in 2021. Although there is a long window period, he has recovered very well this time. In an interview, Lee Seung Gi also said that he likes this form of work very much, so he is very handy when shooting. Lee Seung Gi has been very good since he was a child. When she was studying, she was always in the top ten of the grade and was also the president of the student council. After entering the entertainment industry, Lee Seung Gi is a versatile talent in variety shows and film and television circles. In the entertainment industry, there are many seniors who love him very much. Among them, singer Li Xianji is his master, and Jiang Hudong regards him as his own brother. See also Although Chinese women's volleyball has high ratings in China, volleyball is still an unpopular sport in China – yqqlm In the variety shows “Sister Over Flowers”, “Two Days and One Night” and “New Journey to the West”, Lee Seung Gi’s performance and character are very pleasing, so Lee Seung Gi has a good audience relationship in South Korea and China, also known as “National One” elder brother”. The sisters who starred in “Sister Over Flowers” praised him. Although Lee Seung Gi has the role of the nation’s elder brother in variety shows, he always “shows his face” when filming, and every role he plays will give people a new feeling. In previous works, such as “The House of Nine Books”, “My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox” and “Flower Travels”, Lee Seung Gi’s acting skills are excellent. In terms of relationship, Lee Seung Gi once had two romances in the circle, one of which was with Lin Yuner, an insider. It’s a pity that the two of them are both entertainers and their schedules are usually very busy, so they broke up after less than 2 years of dating. The other part was with golfer Lee Da-in, who fell in love with golf.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

