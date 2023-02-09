On February 7th, Lee Seung Gi publicly announced in a personal letter that he had successfully proposed to his girlfriend Lee Da In, and the two will hold a wedding ceremony on April 7, “I have decided to stop being lovers with my beloved Lee Da In, but as a ‘husband and wife’ ‘Together for the rest of our lives.”

Talking about his fiancée Lee Da In, Lee Seung Ki said: “She is warm and loving, and she is someone I want to be by my side forever. We share happiness together, and even if we encounter difficulties in life, we will not let go of the hand we hold , I want to overcome the hardships. I hope that everyone will support the future of the two of us, and we will communicate more in the future and live happily.”

In May 2021, Lee Seung-ki and Lee Da-in were rumored to be in love, and then their relationship became the focus of attention of the Korean public, and this also put Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in under a lot of pressure. At that time, Lee Seung Gi’s fans also held demonstrations against the relationship between the two, demanding that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da Yin break up. But the relationship between the two is still very strong, and the cultivation is fruitful.

Lee Da-in is 5 years younger than Lee Seung-ki. He made his debut in 2014 through the TV series “20 Years Old”, and later starred in works such as “Inverse Scale” and “My Golden Life”. Lee Da In was born into an acting family, and his biological father was actor Lim Young Kyu. Her mother is the singer and actor Zhen Miri, who plays the villain “Cui Sanggong” in the Korean drama “Dae Jang Geum”, which is popular in Asia, and her older sister is the actor Lee Yoo Bi. This year, Lee Da In will also co-star in the costume Korean drama “Lovers” with Nam Gong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, etc., which is expected to start broadcasting in May.

