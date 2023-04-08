2
- Lee Seung-gi is not afraid of negative comments, he is planning a luxury wedding to marry Lee Da-in, and half of the Korean entertainment industry is present Sing Tao World Wide Web
- 100,000 luxury wedding video exposed Lee Seung Gi kneels down and sings and proposes on the spot Lianhe Zaobao
- Lee Seung Gi’s Lazy Controversy Kneeling to Marry Lee Da In Sin Chew Daily
- Star-studded!Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in held a wedding in South Korea, “half of the showbiz” came | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Don’t throw away the family’s black history of stock speculation, Lee Seung Gi’s bride changed 3 sets of Chinese clothes in a row, and the expensive price was exposed Lianhe Zaobao
