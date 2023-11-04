Lee Sun-kyun Faces Allegations of Drug Use: Actor Returns for Police Investigation

Star Yuan 2023-11-04T14:37:00+08:00

Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Investigated Again for Alleged Drug Use

Lee Sun-kyun has recently caused a stir in the Korean entertainment industry due to his alleged drug use. Today (4th), he went to the Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station again for investigation.

Lee Sun-kyun is suspected of smoking marijuana and other drugs at the home of 29-year-old A, the director of Gangnam Entertainment Center in Seoul at the beginning of this year. It is reported that when he was first summoned (October 28), he refused to state his suspicions.

Today (4th) afternoon, he went to the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon again for investigation. Lee Sun-kyun was interviewed by reporters before entering the police station and expressed his apology in front of the camera: “I sincerely apologize for causing many people to worry. During the investigation today, I will be honest and sincerely apologize to everyone again.”

The reporter asked him: “Do you admit to taking drugs?” Lee Sun-kyun replied that he would answer honestly during today’s investigation. The reporter asked again: “The hair precision test was negative. Have you confirmed the result?” Lee Sun-kyun said again: “All this will be stated truthfully according to the facts he remembers. I’m sorry.”

In the first previous investigation, Li Shanjun was judged to be negative in a simple reagent test, which can only be positive when taking drugs within one week to ten days. In this regard, the police commissioned the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to conduct a precise analysis of Lee Sun-kyun’s hair and urine, but no drug abuse was found.

Despite the negative test results, the public is still speculating about Lee Sun-kyun’s innocence. Some netizens express regret that the actor’s image as a good man has been tarnished.

Related News

None at the moment.

Further Reading

None at the moment.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

Share this: Facebook

X

