Home » Lee Sun-kyun Faces Allegations of Drug Use: Actor Returns for Police Investigation
Entertainment

Lee Sun-kyun Faces Allegations of Drug Use: Actor Returns for Police Investigation

by admin

Star Yuan 2023-11-04T14:37:00+08:00

Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Investigated Again for Alleged Drug Use

Lee Sun-kyun has recently caused a stir in the Korean entertainment industry due to his alleged drug use. Today (4th), he went to the Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station again for investigation.

Lee Sun-kyun is suspected of smoking marijuana and other drugs at the home of 29-year-old A, the director of Gangnam Entertainment Center in Seoul at the beginning of this year. It is reported that when he was first summoned (October 28), he refused to state his suspicions.

Today (4th) afternoon, he went to the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon again for investigation. Lee Sun-kyun was interviewed by reporters before entering the police station and expressed his apology in front of the camera: “I sincerely apologize for causing many people to worry. During the investigation today, I will be honest and sincerely apologize to everyone again.”

The reporter asked him: “Do you admit to taking drugs?” Lee Sun-kyun replied that he would answer honestly during today’s investigation. The reporter asked again: “The hair precision test was negative. Have you confirmed the result?” Lee Sun-kyun said again: “All this will be stated truthfully according to the facts he remembers. I’m sorry.”

In the first previous investigation, Li Shanjun was judged to be negative in a simple reagent test, which can only be positive when taking drugs within one week to ten days. In this regard, the police commissioned the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to conduct a precise analysis of Lee Sun-kyun’s hair and urine, but no drug abuse was found.

See also  Elizabeth Gutiérrez's Cryptic Instagram Message Raises Questions About Relationship with William Levy

Despite the negative test results, the public is still speculating about Lee Sun-kyun’s innocence. Some netizens express regret that the actor’s image as a good man has been tarnished.

Related News

None at the moment.

Further Reading

None at the moment.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Release Radar: Lex Candy, Manu Delago UVM –...

Who Will Inherit Matthew Perry’s Million-Dollar Fortune?

Zhang Xiaofei’s “Rescue the Suspect” Surpasses 100 Million...

concert #8: half alive @ simm city |...

The life of Caravaggio in twelve canvases

Police Confirm Rumors of Yang Kun Being Beaten...

The View – Exorcism Of Youth

China (Jilin) Animation Conference: Charting the Course for...

SORCERER – Reign Of The Reaper

Saturday Horoscope Predictions for Love, Health, and Work:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy