[CNMO News]As a leader in the field of video websites, LeEco was once as famous as Youku and iQiyi, but now it has fallen to the bottom and owed a huge amount. The founder of LeEco, Jia Yueting, also went to the United States to build cars. There is less and less news about LeTV on the Internet, but recently there is a news about a series produced by LeTV that has not been broadcast for many years.

Recently, according to CNMO, the Beijing Chaoyang District People’s Court publicly auctioned the information network dissemination rights of the TV dramas “Night Walk in Brocade” and “Flying Dragon in Brocade” on the Ali Judicial Auction Platform. In the end, the auction was passed due to no bids.

According to the evaluation report attached to the auction platform, the actor who played the heroine in the play is from South Korea. Therefore, although the production of the TV series has been completed in December 2015, although the distribution license has been obtained, it has not been released and broadcast due to policy reasons. If the distribution and broadcasting are achieved in the future, other actors will participate in the re-shooting of the content related to the female number one, and it will be replaced by appropriate high-tech film and television technology. After the re-production is completed and the approval procedures are completed again, it can be released or broadcast. Further additional investment will be required during the aforementioned reshoots and production.

It is understood that the production and distribution company of the above two dramas is Shanghai Juxin Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., and the producers include Keton Media, LeTV and Guizhou TV Culture Media. One of the defendants of the case.

“Night Walk in Brocade” and “Flying Dragon in Brocade” are the first and second TV series, starring Zhang Han, Park Minying, Xu Zhengxi, Wei Qianxiang, Chen Hao, Guo Ziqian, Song Yanfei, Wu Qian, Shao Meiqi, Liu Changde, etc. Starring in ancient costume martial arts dramas. The play tells the historical process of Xia Xun’s accidental replacement of the dead wealthy businessman Yang Xu, becoming a Jinyiwei, assisting Zhu Di, and achieving a generation of great achievements. During the process, he met Xie Yufei, and the two fell in love and became a pair of happy friends. s story.

