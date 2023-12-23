Legal battle between Gerard Piqué and Shakira over custody of children continues

The ongoing saga between Gerard Piqué and Shakira has once again captured the attention of the public. Despite having ended their relationship over a year ago, the former couple continues to make headlines, with Piqué facing criticism for alleged infidelity.

While Shakira is enjoying a successful period in her musical career, the former soccer player has come under fire as the two try to move on from their past life together. However, the one thing they will always have in common is their two children, Milan and Sasha.

The ex-couple also recently reached a custody agreement, with the children going to live with Shakira in Miami after the split. However, a recent development has seen Piqué reportedly emerging as the winner in a new dispute between the two.

It has been revealed that the children will spend Christmas with Piqué in Barcelona, causing discomfort for Shakira. The international media Terra reported that the two minors have already traveled to Europe to reunite with their father and spend the holiday with his parents. The situation has sparked speculation about whether the children will also be with their father for the New Year or if they will be with their mother.

Reports in the Spanish press have suggested that Piqué is pushing for changes to the custody agreement, as he reportedly wants to spend more time with the children despite the logistical challenges of living in different countries.

The ongoing custody battle between Piqué and Shakira continues to play out in the public eye. Despite their efforts to move on from their past relationship, the former couple remains in the spotlight as they navigate the complexities of co-parenting their children.