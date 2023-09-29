Legal Victory and Continued Justice: Sasha Sokol’s Lawsuit Against Luis de Llano

“Justice Prevails in Sasha Sokol’s Legal Battle Against Luis de Llano”

The ongoing legal suit filed by Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llano has once again made headlines as new developments unfold. Sokol initially filed a lawsuit against the producer, accusing him of inflicting moral damage. On May 10, the capital authorities ruled in favor of Sokol, finding de Llano guilty and imposing certain restrictions on him. These restrictions included refraining from discussing the alleged relationship he had with Sokol when she was a minor and paying compensation, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

However, de Llano and his legal team decided to file an appeal in an attempt to evade the consequences laid out by the court. More than four months later, de Llano disclosed that justice has once again favored him. This revelation came as Sokol shared an extensive message on her social media, explaining that the judge overseeing the case not only upheld the original sentence but also extended its effects. Further details regarding the extension were not provided.

Sokol expressed her enthusiasm for the judicial resolution, emphasizing its significance for victims of similar crimes, regardless of when they occurred. She stated, “I share it with encouragement and hope because it has enormous relevance for those of us who were victims of child abuse, since it recognizes the illegality and damage that these events cause, even if they happened decades ago.”

Additionally, Sokol celebrated a new reform approved by lawmakers, which eliminates the statute of limitations for sexual crimes. This development sheds new light on seeking justice for victims who have previously been unable to take legal action due to time constraints.

In conclusion, Sokol expressed her trust in the authorities and called on the public to continue reporting such cases. She acknowledged that perpetrators might exploit legal resources to delay fulfilling their sentences, but as long as the authorities continue closing any escape routes for the abusers, raising awareness and speaking out about abuse will lead to fewer cases and more convictions.

It was in March 2022 when Sokol found the courage to break her silence and share her experiences of childhood abuse by the renowned producer. In addition to engaging in an illicit relationship with her when she was 14 and he was 39, Sokol accused de Llano of distorting the truth by claiming that her parents were aware of and condoned the relationship.

As this legal battle continues, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against child abuse and the importance of justice being served, no matter how much time has passed.

