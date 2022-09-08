Dear friends of Raccoon Town, I believe you can’t wait to see the heroes of our new Plum Blossom camp! Next, let Huan Zai bring you to know the winged tiger Lei Hengpa, who is known as “the first man in Jeju forging iron” and “the head of Shandong’s famous lightning hunter”~

Winged Tiger·Leiheng·Yuncheng Patrol Second Captain

Lei Heng is an “honest man” born and raised in Yuncheng County. He was a blacksmith and later opened a rice pounding workshop; but in this Yuncheng County, where the “Huangnigang Seven-person Squad” and “Song Gongming, the Jianghu Brother Song Gongming” were born, he was honest. The filial and filial Lei Heng could not help but be infected with a bit of Jianghu Qi very early on.

All Jianghu people will always meet a good big brother, and Lei Heng met Zhu Di, who is known as the “Beautiful Beard”; under the recommendation of this good big brother, Lei Heng successfully became the head of the patrolling infantry in Yuncheng County and became the leader of the patrolling infantry in Yuncheng County. A glorious Song Dynasty official, and he also indulged and began to indulge in the false and flashy life of the late Northern Song Dynasty. From this moment, a tiger with wings also fell asleep in the busy life of the rivers and lakes.

In the original book, Lei Heng is a military general who rarely has the evaluation of “extraordinary physical strength”. It is said that Lei Heng can jump over a mountain stream two or three feet in one jump; and in battle, Lei Heng’s movement is agile and elegant, like a long Like a tiger with wings, he is also known as the “Winged Tiger”.

Whether it is his martial arts skills or his good character of honesty and filial piety, Lei Heng could not escape the chaotic social atmosphere in the late Northern Song Dynasty; when Lei Heng’s mother was insulted or even beaten in the street by the county magistrate’s little lover Bai Xiuying, the honest Lei Heng finally Showing the side of a fierce tiger, after killing Bai Xiuying in anger, Lei Heng finally woke up from the false and flashy life of the late Northern Song Dynasty, and at the same time a “winged tiger” on Liangshan also woke up…

Winged Tiger·Lei Heng·Skill Preview

When designing Lei Heng’s skills, the designer focused on how to restore the external image of “tiger with wings”, so Lei Heng’s design focused on embodying the element of “tiger”. At the same time, as a powerful hero, Lei Heng has a strong melee output ability. At the same time, Lei Heng on the battlefield can greatly protect friendly units and greatly improve the survivability of all characters in his team.

Lei Heng’s output ability is mainly composed of anger skills[飞虎降临]and[猛虎爆裂斩]These two skills provide:

[飞虎降临]When released, Lei Heng will leap around the target with the highest attack power of the enemy, and deal a lot of damage to the targets around the enemy unit.

[猛虎爆裂斩]When released, it can cause a lot of damage to all enemies in the range in front of Lei Heng, and can add physical and magic damage reduction effects to Lei Heng himself. At the same time, when this skill is improved, a high shield is attached to Lei Heng.

The core positioning of Lei Heng is a tank. As a tank Lei Heng can provide powerful protection for allied heroes:

[雄虎守护]It is Lei Heng’s core skill that provides protection. When the skill is released, Lei Heng will select the hero with the lowest HP for protection. During the protection period, Lei Heng will share the damage of the protected hero within a certain percentage.

[天虎下凡]When Lei Heng lights up his exclusive skills, Lei Heng’s various skills can be greatly enhanced.

Retirement Star · Horoscope Forecast

When Lei Heng lights up the sky and retreats from the star, it can greatly enhance Lei Heng’s protection ability and the survivability of the battlefield.

[虎虎生风]When the number of agile heroes on your side reaches a certain number, the blood-sucking level of all your heroes will be greatly increased, and the damage to the shield will also be increased.

[如虎添翼]will enhance[雄虎守护]skill, and at the same time, the proportion of Lei Heng taking damage on behalf of allied heroes is greatly increased.[雄虎守护]During the duration of the skill, Lei Heng’s maximum health will be temporarily greatly increased, and Lei Heng will restore HP based on his maximum health every second.

Lei Heng-Biography opens

After the game is updated, the Raccoon Town Library will officially collect the wonderful story collection of “Lei Heng Biography”. Winged Tiger!”

At the same time, you can fully experience each chapter, and successfully help Leidou to defeat the enemy, and you will also get many rewards~! Let’s look forward to the first show of Leidutou’s Raccoon Town!

