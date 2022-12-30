Legendary British designer/activist Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

A statement posted on social media by her fashion label confirmed the punk pioneer died peacefully surrounded by family in the south London suburb of Clapham. Born Vivienne Isabel Swire on April 8, 1941, Westwood began her career as an elementary school teacher when she made her own jewelry and sold it at her stall. It was during the ’70s that Westwood’s transformation from working-class entrepreneur to pioneer designer was fully realized, when she opened a small boutique in London in 1971 with partner Malcolm McLaren. Focusing on punk and new wave aesthetics, Westwood’s designs gained momentum and pushed the boundaries of fashion over the next few decades. Her legacy has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including British Fashion Designer of the Year in 1990, 1991 and 2006.

Westwood has not hesitated to lend her activist voice, speaking out for environmental issues, the arrest of Julian Assange, support for the UK Green Party, and many other movements. She considers herself a believer in Taoism. She once shared her insights on the “spiritual body of Tao”: “We need Tao now more than ever. Tao gives you a sense of belonging to the universe and empowers your life. purpose; it gives you a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life you can, so you should live it: making the most of your character, making the most of your life on earth.”