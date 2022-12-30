Home Entertainment Legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Entertainment

Legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

by admin
Legendary British designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Legendary British designer/activist Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

A statement posted on social media by her fashion label confirmed the punk pioneer died peacefully surrounded by family in the south London suburb of Clapham. Born Vivienne Isabel Swire on April 8, 1941, Westwood began her career as an elementary school teacher when she made her own jewelry and sold it at her stall. It was during the ’70s that Westwood’s transformation from working-class entrepreneur to pioneer designer was fully realized, when she opened a small boutique in London in 1971 with partner Malcolm McLaren. Focusing on punk and new wave aesthetics, Westwood’s designs gained momentum and pushed the boundaries of fashion over the next few decades. Her legacy has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including British Fashion Designer of the Year in 1990, 1991 and 2006.

Westwood has not hesitated to lend her activist voice, speaking out for environmental issues, the arrest of Julian Assange, support for the UK Green Party, and many other movements. She considers herself a believer in Taoism. She once shared her insights on the “spiritual body of Tao”: “We need Tao now more than ever. Tao gives you a sense of belonging to the universe and empowers your life. purpose; it gives you a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life you can, so you should live it: making the most of your character, making the most of your life on earth.”

See also  «Benedetta», the scandal served at the Cannes Film Festival

You may also like

“White noise”, on Netflix the film based on...

“The Seventy-two Changes of Journey to the West”...

Confetti Pre-fly People Anticipate Times Square New Years...

Why “Battle Shanghai” has an answer-Entertainment-中工网

Park Jin Young Donates 1 Billion Won to...

Xiao Jingteng pursed his lips and shouted sweetly...

Practicing Nie Er’s Road——Zhu Jian’er’s Centennial Music Life_Guangming.com

After the recovery, domestic medical dramas still need...

“The Witcher: Bloodborne” releases a new trailer and...

“Megan” releases a new trailer for the artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy