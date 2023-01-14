Home Entertainment Legendary British guitarist Jeff Baker died suddenly at the age of 78 | Simmons | Ozzy Osborne | Tony Iommi
Legendary British guitarist Jeff Baker died suddenly at the age of 78

[The Epoch Times, January 12, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) “Jeff Beck” (Jeff Beck), who ranked fifth in the “Rolling Stone” magazine’s list of the top 100 guitarists, was suddenly infected with bacteria on the 10th The British music world was shocked after the news of the death of meningitis at the age of 78, the music industry celebrities have mourned.

A statement on Baker’s official website on the 11th said: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the news of the passing of Jeff Baker. He passed away peacefully yesterday after a sudden infection with bacterial meningitis.”

British guitarist Baker, who joined the well-known orchestra “Baby Birds” in the 1960s and became popular with Eric Clapton (Eric Clapton) and “Jimmy” Page (“Jimmy” Page); in 2015 “Rolling Stone” (Rolling Stone) magazine named it the fifth place in the top 100 guitarists.

Baker’s death quickly reverberated through the music world, including Rolling Stones member Ronald David Wood, who tweeted: “He felt like a brother of mine had left this world , I will miss him terribly.”

British singer Ozzy Osborne (Ozzy Osborne), who had worked with him, and Gene Simmons (Gene Simmons), the lead singer of the “Kiss” band, also posted condolences.

Guitarist Tony Iommi said he was “shocked” to hear of Baker’s death.

Iommi wrote on Facebook: “Jeff is a very nice man and an exceptionally talented guitarist – there will never be another Jeff Baker”. “His playing was very special and brilliant! We will miss him.”

Baker joined the Yardbirds in 1965, and in 1966 Baker partnered with Paige, the guitar prodigy who later founded the British blues-rock group Led Zeppelin. One year later, Jeff Beck set up his own company and established the “Jeff Beck Group” (Jeff Beck Group).

Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, both as a member of the Young Birds and as a soloist.

