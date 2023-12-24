Legendary Colombian Singer and Composer Lisandro Meza Dies at 86

Lisandro Meza, Legendary Colombian Singer, Accordionist, and Composer, Passes Away at 86

This Saturday afternoon, a clinic in the city of Sincelejo announced the death of the Colombian singer, accordionist and composer Lisandro Meza, known internationally for songs such as ‘You are pillao’, ‘Las tapas’, or ‘Baracunatana.’

Meza, 86 years old, had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit since December 6 and his death occurred on the eve of ‘Sunday the 24th’, as one of his most popular Christmas songs is titled, and ten years and a day after the death of Diomedes Díaz, another idol of vallenato music.

“The Concepción Specialized Clinic regrets to report the sensitive death of maestro Lisandro Meza Márquez, a minstrel of sabanera music, porro, cumbia, vallenato and disseminator of Colombian music in the world,” said that medical center in a statement.

The artist was known as “the macho of America”, thanks to the recognition of his music outside of Colombia, in countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay.

Colombian media have indicated that the singer was admitted due to cerebral ischemia. In dialogue with Blu Radio, one of his children indicated that he had entered the medical center with a headache, dizziness, lack of coordination of his body and difficulty speaking.

The situation had caused hemodynamic decompensation that could be treated when he was admitted and despite progressing favorably, according to his relatives, his death occurred on December 23. (YO)

