Cuban Musician Oscar Valdes Campos, Former Voice of Legendary Orchestra, Dies at 85

Havana, Cuba – Oscar Valdes Campos, the renowned Cuban percussionist and singer who was for many years the voice of the legendary orchestra, Iraqis, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85. The Cuban Institute of Music (ICM) confirmed his death in a statement, although the cause was not specified.

Born on November 12, 1937, in Havana’s Pogolotti neighborhood, Oscar Valdes came from a family of talented musicians. His father, Oscar, was a great percussionist, and his uncles Marcelino, Alfredo, and Vicentico enriched the island’s music scene with their talents as well.

Valdes began his music career in 1949, learning the art of batá playing and the construction of abakuá drums. He studied timpani with renowned teachers Guillermo Barreto and Salvador Admiral at the Alejandro García Caturla Conservatory.

In the years following 1959, Valdes worked with various orchestras, including CMQ, ICRT, Benny Moré, and Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna. In 1972, he joined the newly formed Irakere group, led by Chucho Valdes, where he showcased his skills not only as a singer but also as a percussionist. The group performed at prestigious jazz festivals worldwide, sharing stages with musical legends like Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea. In 1980, Irakere won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Recording.

In the 1990s, Valdes collaborated with his sons Diego and Oscarito, forming the group Diákara in 2000. They focused on combining jazz with folkloric elements in a more profound way than before. Diákara used Afro-Cuban instruments and integrated multiple drummers, creating a unique sound. The group performed regularly at renowned Cuban jazz clubs such as La Zorra y el Cuervo and the Jazz Café.

Valdes also toured internationally, teaching classes in France and Argentina, performing in clubs and festivals across Spain, Europe, and Israel. His album “Living Legend,” a fusion of his folk roots with Afrojazz, won the 2010 Cubadisco Special Prize.

Upon the announcement of Oscar Valdes Campos’ passing, musicians, specialists, and artists across Cuba expressed their grief. Musicologist Rosa Marquetti described Valdes as an irreplaceable figure in Afropercussion and Afro-Cuban jazz, emphasizing his lasting impact on the music scene.

Details regarding Valdes’ funeral arrangements have not been disclosed at the time of this report.

