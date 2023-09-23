Legendary Cuban Singer Olga Chorens, Mother of Lissette Álvarez, Passes Away at 99

Cuban Singer and Presenter Olga Chorens, Known for “El Show de las 12,” Dies at 99

Olga Chorens, the Cuban singer and presenter who gained fame alongside her husband Tony Álvarez on the Telemundo program “El Show de las 12,” passed away on Friday in Miami. Her daughter, Olga Álvarez, confirmed the news on Facebook, expressing gratitude for her mother’s extraordinary life and talent.

Chorens, despite her advanced age, maintained an enviable memory and was brilliant until the end. She dedicated herself to music, television, radio, and cinema for eight decades and is considered one of the pioneers of Cuban television. Even after her husband’s death in 2001, Chorens continued to host the radio program “El Show de Olga y Tony” in Miami.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Chorens and Tony were renowned as one of the most famous couples on Cuban television and later in Puerto Rico when they arrived in 1965. They began their artistic tours in the 1940s and had their two daughters, Lissette and Olga, before leaving Cuba in 1963. The family’s reunion took place in Puerto Rico and was filmed by Telemundo, making them beloved figures in the artistic community.

Lissette, who followed in her parents’ footsteps as a singer, married fellow artist Chucho Avellanet in 1967, causing a sensation among fans. Although their marriage was short-lived, their friendship endured. Avellanet expressed his condolences to Lissette’s family, describing Olga as an artist who left a lasting impact on Puerto Rico’s artistic landscape.

Chorens’ death marks the end of an era in Cuban and Puerto Rican entertainment. Her legacy as a talented performer and beloved figure will be remembered by her family, friends, and fans alike.