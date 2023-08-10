Legendary Cuban Soap Opera Actor, Julio Capote, Passes Away at Age 90: A Look Back at His Iconic Career

Legendary Cuban soap opera actor, Julio Capote, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 90, leaving in several generations the memory of his performances in mythical television series such as “The Lady” or “La Usurpadora.” Capote, born in Cuba in 1932, emigrated to Venezuela during the golden years of television in that country (the 1960s), but died in Florida, where he spent his last years surrounded by his family, according to People in Spanish.

The actor, who debuted before the cameras with the film “The Lame Waitress from the Port Cafe” (1950), would become a star of well-known series that would make history on world television and that would open doors to the soap opera genre.

The legendary actor of the 1970s and 1980s married Leyla Abdel de Capote, whom he met in Venezuela, and with whom he had a 63-year relationship. As a result of that union, his two daughters, Marita and Tatiana Capote, would come into the world.

“We are destroyed as a family because Pipo was and will continue to be for us, together with our mother, a pride of what family means with good moral principles, and he was an excellent father,” wrote his daughter Tatiana, also a renowned Venezuelan artist.

Papá Julio, as he was known in the Venezuelan artistic environment, made his debut in that country with the successful telenovela “Maria Mercé, La Chinita,” a production of the then recently created Venevisión, starring Lila Morillo.

The actor ventured into radio, theater, film, and television, the latter being where he established himself with almost thirty series, of which twenty were produced by Venevisión, the channel founded by the Cuban-Venezuelan businessman Diego Cisneros.

Venezuela adopted him and began to participate in prestigious series such as “The Passion Flower,” “Little Light,” “Topaz,” or “Leonela,” among the most classic, up to the most recent ones, from the beginning of 2000, such as “Love’s Secret,” “Dreaming Costs Nothing,” or “Never Forget You.”

His audience of so many decades mourns his departure today but remembers those characters that his art left behind and that today are already living history on the small screen. First stars of the Venezuelan scene such as Charity Cannelloni or Alba Roversi have fired him along with his thousands of fans on the networks.

