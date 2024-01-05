Legendary Football Anime ‘Captain Tsubasa’ Author Yoichi Takahashi Announces Retirement

Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of the classic football anime “Captain Tsubasa,” has announced his retirement after more than 40 years of writing. The anime, which has been serialized since 1981, has sold over 90 million copies worldwide, making it not only popular in the football genre but also as one of the most influential sports anime of all time.

In his retirement announcement, the 63-year-old author mentioned that he will be ending the serialization of his two currently running works, “Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun” and “Captain Tsubasa Memories,” in April of this year. However, he also stated that he will continue to supervise other derivative works in the future.

Takahashi cited his declining physical condition, particularly his eyesight and drawing speed, as the primary reasons for his retirement. He also expressed that the digitalization of the comics industry posed a significant challenge for him. As a result, he believes that 2024 will be the best time for him to retire.

“Captain Tsubasa” has undoubtedly left an indelible mark as one of the most influential contemporary sports anime. While Takahashi’s retirement will close a significant chapter in the anime’s legacy, fans are grateful to hear that the author is still in good health. This news brings a sense of gratification and excitement for Takahashi’s future endeavors post-retirement.

Share this: Facebook

X

