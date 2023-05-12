Legendary Guitarist’s Tone: Voltage Amps Link in the Waves StudioVerse

If you’re a guitarist, have you longed for the signature electric guitar tones of bands like Queen, Led Zeppelin, Muse, or The Black Keys? Now you can find these links inspired by legendary band guitarists in the StudioVerse plugin community!

Dan Cooper of Waves demonstrates 4 amp + effect chains in this video, all of which use the latestVoltage Amps——An easy-to-use instrument amp plug-in with great sound, including 5 guitar amps and 2 bass amps.

0:21 Audition of 4 link timbres

1:10 Introduction to Waves Voltage Amps Plugin

1:56 Introduction to Waves StudioVerse

2:26 Queen style link, “wet dry wet + widening”

5:01 Muse Style Link, “Guitar Hysteria – Plug-In Fusion”

6:38 The Black Keys style link, “Black Keys Octave Big Solo”

8:23 Led Zeppelin Style Link, “Heavy Metal Black Balloon”









Queen style link

“Wet dry wet + widen”

Wet Dry Wet Width-er AMPS

Built from a triple amp, light modulation, delay and reverb, it sounds big and fat. Inspired by the Vox AC30 “wet-dry-wet” amp combo used by Queen’s Brian May.

Plugins: 5｜Macro Control: 6｜CPU Usage: Medium





Muse style link

“Guitar Hysteria – Plug-in Fusion”

Guitar Hysteria – Plugin Blender

Great guitar tone sometimes comes from combining multiple amps. Inspired by Matt Bellamy of Muse, this link lets you mix straight FUZZ & BUZZ sounds with several different amp sounds, as well as delay, reverb and width effects.

Plug-ins: 6｜Macro control: 8｜CPU usage: Medium

The Black Keys style link

“Black String Octave Big Solo”

The Black Strings Octave Solo

A guitar sound chain for solo inspired by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Not only do you get his signature tone, but you can add an octave effect with one macro and a Haas delay width effect made in real time with another macro.

Plugins: 4｜Macro Control: 3｜CPU Usage: Medium

Led Zeppelin Style Link

“Heavy Metal Black Balloon”

Guitar – Heavy Metal Ballon

This link was inspired by the great Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin). It mimics the front and rear mic pickup setup of a speaker preamp, plus a little phaser and room reverb – and you’ve got your ladder to sonic heaven set up!

Plugins: 4｜Macro Control: 4｜CPU Usage: High

