Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Legendary Pictures has reached an agreement with Sony, and Sony will be responsible for the global distribution and sales of the films produced by Legendary, excluding China, and Legendary East will be responsible for the latter. In addition, Sony is also responsible for the home entertainment and TV-on-demand services of the film. Since Sony does not have streaming media, Legend will continue to cooperate with other companies for online distribution, such as the launch of “Miss Holmes 2” with Netflix not long ago.

This agreement does not include the “Dune” and “Godzilla” series, which will be published by the original partner Warner. Legend has previously cooperated with Universal for a short time, and then renewed its relationship with Warner. Last year, after Warner changed all films to be released online and offline simultaneously, the relationship between the two parties became more and more tense.

Legend’s cooperation with Sony also received the latter’s promise to guarantee that the film will be distributed in traditional theaters.

