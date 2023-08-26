Legendary Salsa Singer Pupy Cantor Torres Passes Away at 70

Puerto Rican singer Pupy Cantor Torres, known as “El cantor de la calle,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 70, leaving a lasting legacy in the salsa genre. The news was confirmed by several musicians and radio personalities on social media, expressing their condolences and memories of the veteran singer-songwriter.

Pedro Bermúdez, a renowned pianist, took to social networks to share the sad news, saying, “Pupy Cantor’s family has just informed me that he passed away today (Thursday) afternoon. May he rest in peace! My neighborhood is in mourning with Guille and now Pupi, both residents of Santurce.” This heartfelt message reflects the impact that Pupy Cantor had on the community and his fellow artists.

Marcos Rodríguez, also known as “El Cacique,” an announcer from the Zeta 93 FM station, also expressed his grief over the loss of the singer. He shared, “Goodbye to the eternal ‘Callejero’ Pupy Cantor… It was an honor to have had you on this plane with us, rest in peace.” The sentiment was echoed by the programming director of Zeta 93, emphasizing the significance of Pupy Cantor’s contributions to the music industry.

Born in 1953 in Puerto Rico, Pupy Cantor began his musical journey at the age of 11 when he started taking drum lessons. He later joined the rock group called ‘Los Universal’. His passion for percussion, particularly with the timpani instrument, was evident from a young age and became a defining aspect of his musical style.

Throughout his career, Pupy Cantor had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned salsa figures such as Manny Oquendo’s Conjunto Libre and Willie Rosario’s orchestra, alongside artists like Herman Olivera. Notably, he worked with Héctor Lavoe and José Alberto “El canario” on various musical productions, including the popular song “El Sabio.” Lavoe himself gave Pupy Cantor the nickname “Cantor,” signifying his exceptional vocal abilities.

Pupy Cantor’s music career spanned between Puerto Rico and New York, and he also found support and recognition in Colombia for his unique musical style. He served as a chorister for Ismael Rivera and collaborated with prominent artists like Justo Betancourt, Tony Vega, and Gilberto Santarosa in different orchestras. Some of his most famous hits include “El Callejero,” “La Flauta,” and “El Violín.”

The passing of Pupy Cantor Torres marks a significant loss in the world of salsa music, but his impact and music will live on in the hearts of his fans and fellow musicians.

