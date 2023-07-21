Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dies at Age 96

Beloved American singer Tony Bennett, whose real name was Anthony Dominick Benedetto, has passed away at the age of 96, according to his longtime publicist Sylvia Weiner. Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, leaves behind his wife Susan Benedetto, two sons, two daughters, and nine grandchildren.

Bennett was renowned for his iconic rendition of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and had a prolific career in the music industry. He impressed legends like Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra, graced the stage on MTV, made a cameo on “The Simpsons,” and collaborated with Lady Gaga on two duet albums.

Even in his early days as a singing waiter in a New York restaurant, Bennett knew that music was his passion and was determined to achieve success. “I just decided that… I would love to be successful, and if I didn’t, I would be doing this for the rest of my life,” he once shared in an interview with CNN’s Larry King.

Despite his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Bennett continued to captivate audiences with his talent. In August 2021, he performed alongside Lady Gaga in a two-concert series, billed as his final performances in New York. The shows featured renditions of his classic hits like “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” as well as duets with Gaga, including “Love For Sale” and “Anything Goes.”

The news of Tony Bennett's passing has left the music world mourning the loss of an extraordinary artist. His contributions to the industry and his immortal voice will forever be remembered.