Legislative elections in Corrientes: Gustavo Valdés celebrated the triumph of the ruling party
Legislative elections in Corrientes: Gustavo Valdés celebrated the triumph of the ruling party

Legislative elections in Corrientes: Gustavo Valdés celebrated the triumph of the ruling party

The Governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdescelebrated this Sunday in advance the victory of the ruling party in the legislative elections of his province, before the first data of the scrutiny were known.

@ECOCtes won + Let’s go Corrientes Thank you, Corrientes!“, wrote the provincial president in his account of Twitter at 6:00 p.m., the polling stations had just closed. The radical leader had approached to vote during the morning in the provincial capital, like the main candidates of the three lists.

One of the issues that stood out was the low participation of the register. The president of the Provincial Electoral Board, Gustavo Sanchez Marinoinformed after the closing of the elections that “an average for the entire province is 59% and a little more in the capital”, about the turnout of voters.

The official also indicated that they registered “some small inconveniences and misunderstandings“, such as the absence of some table presidents on time, as well as a complaint about the opening of a party location a few meters from a school where they voted.

The province of Corrientes celebrated its legislative and municipal electionsin which 15 seats of the Chambers of Deputies and 5 of the provincial Senators will be renewed.

In addition, the people of Corrientes elected other local positions such as defenders of the neighbors and conventional constituents for the reform of the Magna Carta by the governor.

District councilors were also elected in the capital and other cities. The lists of the political fronts were headed respectively by Gustavo Canteros and Celeste Ascúa (Front of All); Pedro Cassani and Ricardo Colombi (ECO+Vamos Corrientes); Alejandro Karlen and Pedro Coquito Raimondi (Let’s win Currents).

