Lego boss spells out "Chainsaw Man", netizens kneel and beg to put it on the official website
Entertainment

by admin
The autumn series “Chainsaw Man” produced by MAPPA received a lot of praise after it was broadcast, and the former bigwigs also came out one after another. Coser painters have seen almost everything, now let’s take a look at the model bigwigs!

A creator: Redverse (@redverse_) shares many of his own LEGO creations on Instagram, and his recently completed LEGO model of the Chainsaw Man has been well received!

Whether it’s the chainsaw on his head or the flying tie around his neck, they are all materialized by the craftsman’s hand, and the model is put on the background to restore the cover of the single book!

It also attracted many netizens to kneel and beg for Lego to put this group of dolls on the shelves.

In addition to “Chainsaw Man”, from this “redverse_” page, you can also see Stormtroopers in “Star Wars”, King Kazma in “Summer Wars” and so on.

The small building blocks are assembled under his skillful hands to form various fine three-dimensional models. The feeling that you like to make your own hands is different~

