LEGO joins hands with Disney to launch the “Classic Villain” building block model set | Hypebeast

Disney ushered in its 100th anniversary this year, and one of the celebrations is to join hands with LEGO to launch the “Villain Icons” building block model set.

Among them, two VHS boxes, video tapes, pocket watches, poisoned apples, playing cards, books and other objects can be seen, respectively from “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Snow White”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Sleeping Beauty”, “Peter Pan”, “Maleficent” and other classic works, and specially provided Maleficent, Evil Queen, Gaston, Genie Jafar dolls, the entire series is assembled from 1,540 pieces of building blocks. LEGO’s new Disney Villain Icons series will be officially released on June 1st, priced at $130, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.