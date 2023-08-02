LEGO Releases Official Marvel Captain America’s Shield Set: Perfect Design and Iconic Scenes Included

LEGO’s Marvel Superhero-Themed “Captain America’s Shield” Set Released

LEGO enthusiasts and Marvel fans have something to cheer about as the highly anticipated “Captain America’s Shield” LEGO set has been officially released. This superhero-themed product has gathered significant attention due to its intricate design and attention to detail.

“Captain America’s Shield” features a remarkable 3,128 parts, culminating in a final diameter of 18.5 inches. Each piece has been meticulously crafted to replicate the iconic shield seen in the Marvel movies. The famous white five-pointed star logo and the carefully arranged blue, red, and white circles contribute to its impressive look.

Included with the set is a Captain America minifigure holding the shield, as well as Thor’s Quake, which recreates the memorable scene from The Avengers where Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, successfully lifts Thor’s Hammer. Additionally, the kit comes with a name tag solid base, adding a personalized touch to this remarkable LEGO creation.

Marvel enthusiasts can now purchase the LEGO “Captain America’s Shield” kit through the brand’s official website. The set is priced at approximately $200, making it an attractive option for both collectors and fans. With its high demand, interested readers are encouraged to buy it while supplies last.

This LEGO set offers fans the chance to own a piece of Marvel history and bring their favorite superhero moments to life. Whether it is for display purposes or reenactment of scenes, “Captain America’s Shield” is sure to bring joy and excitement to LEGO and Marvel enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this remarkable set to your collection!