LEGO Unveils “Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition” Set for Harry Potter Fans

LEGO to Release Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collection in New Harry Potter Set

LEGO enthusiasts and Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as the popular toy company announced the release of a new addition to their Hogwarts Castle series. This time, the spotlight is on the iconic Gringotts Wizarding Bank from JK Rowling’s beloved book series.

The new LEGO set, with a designated set number 76417, boasts an impressive 4,803 parts. Once assembled, the model measures 32 cm in length, 25 cm in width, and 36 cm in height. For those who opt to include the base, the height extends to 75 cm. And for the ultimate experience, the set can be further enhanced with the addition of the dragon, increasing the overall height to an impressive 79 cm.

Designed to mirror the enchanting movie scenes, the Gringotts Wizarding Bank collection features three vertical layers, capturing the magic of the Ukrainian Ironbelly, the bank hall, and the underground vault track. The intricate details of the LEGO model ensure an authentic representation of the iconic bank, providing a truly immersive building experience.

But that’s not all – LEGO has gone above and beyond by including 13 character figures that bring the story to life. From the main characters like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, to fan-favorite characters such as Griphook and Goblin, fans can recreate their favorite moments from the series. Furthermore, the set is designed to be compatible with the previously released 75978 Diagon Alley set. By removing the base, fans can combine the two sets to create an even larger and more elaborate magical world.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this exciting LEGO set. “Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition” is set to hit the shelves on September 4th. However, VIP customers can enjoy the perks of pre-ordering the set starting from September 1st. Priced at $430, this set is a perfect addition for both LEGO collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts alike.

So whether you’re a fan of LEGO, Harry Potter, or both, mark your calendars for this highly-anticipated release. With its breathtaking design and inclusion of beloved characters, the LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank collection is sure to deliver endless hours of magical building fun.

