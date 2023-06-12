Home » Lehua 2023 Family Concert Artist Lineup Lehua Concert Star List Released-Minnan Net
The 2023 Lehua Family Concert is about to be held. Some friends don’t know which guests will be in this year’s Lehua Family Concert. The editor below will introduce the 2023 lineup of the Lehua Concert. Interested friends come quickly Let’s see.

Leroy 2023 family concert artist lineup

1. Official lineup

Wang Yibo, Li Wenhan, Zhou Yixuan, Wang Xi, Cheng Xiao, Meng Meiqi, Wu Xuanyi, Zhu Zhengting, Huang Minghao, Bi Wenjun, Ding Zeren, Li Quanzhe, Huang Xinchun, Hu Chunyang, Tang Jiuzhou, Chen Xinwei, Zhang Haolian, Zhang Jingyun, Liu Qi, NAME Group, NEVERLAND, BOYHOOD, Kim Sung Joo, EVERGLOW, Choi Ye Na, EOE

2. Ways to buy tickets

14:00-18:30, June 18: QQ Music——Super subscription plus members[ticket purchase in the member area]officially issued tickets.

June 18, 19:00-20:00: Priority purchase for Taomai VIP Black Diamond members (50 places).

14:00, June 19: The official ticketing platforms Damai and Macau Pass officially issued tickets.

The above is the introduction of the artist lineup of Lehua 2023 Family Concert.

