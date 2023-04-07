Listen to the audio version of the article

The Easter holidays are a weekend dedicated to busy cinema: this week various profound films are released in our theaters and suitable for an audience of real cinephiles, lovers of films capable of making one think and not easy to read.

Among the novelties, following precisely this trend, the Iranian film “Leila and her brothers”, the third feature film by director Saeed Roustayi, is immediately worth mentioning.

Presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, the film stars Leila, a forty-year-old woman who has spent her entire life taking care of her parents and siblings. In a family crushed by debts due to economic sanctions against Iran , and perpetually prey to quarrels and discussions, Leila tries to change her life, tired of having to devote herself completely to her family. In fact, the woman has devised a plan that could help them get out of the misery in which they live: she would like to start a enterprise, but his idea is hampered by the father figure, bringing the already fragile family balance to shatter, perhaps forever.

Intense family drama

Intense family drama, “Leila and her brothers” is a film about a woman who tries to save her loved ones, despite being surrounded by a deeply macho and patriarchal society that really doesn’t want to give her the trust she deserves.

A layered script

Opened by a splendid incipit that plays on an effective alternating montage, “Leila and her brothers” begins fortissimo, immediately managing to touch particularly deep chords and to launch ideas on which to reflect at the end of the vision. The excessive duration (about 2 hours and 45 minutes ) generates some prolixity and attention risks suffering some decline, but the screenplay is so intelligent and stratified as to always remain interesting: the dialogues between the various characters are particularly striking, well interpreted by a credible and excellently amalgamated cast. especially the surprising protagonist Taraneh Alidoosti and the actor who plays the father figure, Saeed Poursamini.

Winner of the FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival, “Leila and her brothers” is yet another confirmation of the extraordinary moment Iranian cinematography is experiencing and how much the messages that this industry inserts in its films are dictated by an increasingly urgent urgency .