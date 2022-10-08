Home Entertainment LEMAIRE officially launched the first wave of new products in the 2022 autumn and winter series | HYPEBEAST
LEMAIRE, led by UNIQLO artistic directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran duo, officially released the first wave of new products in the 2022 autumn and winter series.

The unisex collection is dominated by earth tones, with soft alpaca and wool under sharp tailoring to create a must-have knee-length coat for the cold season, double-breasted coats that reach to the calf, blazers, Top turtlenecks, etc.; in addition, shiny leather jackets, Oversized down jackets with asymmetrical front patches, and indigo denim casual jackets are also the highlights of this event.

The first wave of new LEMAIRE 2022 autumn and winter series is currently on sale through the brand’s website, with prices ranging from $435 to $2,890. Interested readers may wish to buy.

