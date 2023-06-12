Home » Lemon and chocolate, the best combination for a pudding
Entertainment

Lemon and chocolate, the best combination for a pudding

by admin
Lemon and chocolate, the best combination for a pudding

Ingredients:
– 3 eggs
– 1 cup of erythritol or 1 and ½ cup of sugar (mascabo, coconut or the one you prefer)
– ½ cup of Greek yogurt or light cream cheese
– ½ cup coconut oil (or any oil)
– 1 splash of vanilla extract
– 1 cup of whole wheat flour
– 1 cup of oatmeal
– 2 teaspoons of baking powder
– zest and juice of 2 lemons
– 50cc of milk

For the coverage:
– 200 g unsweetened dark chocolate
– 1 tbsp coconut oil (or any oil)

The mate is ready, only the pudding is missing.

Preparation

Mix the lemon juice with the milk and let it settle (it forms like a sour cream). Beat the eggs with the erythritol or sugar. When they are frothy add the Lemon and milk mixture, the yogurt, the zest, the flours, and the baking powder.

Pour into the mold and bake for 40 minutes in a preheated oven at 180°C (if it is cooked when you insert a knife or stick it should come out dry). Once cold, unmold and cover with the melted chocolate with the coconut oil.


See also  The new China and the climate empire

You may also like

Analysts cut inflation projections in Brazil until 2026

How Korean musician Lee Hwimin was deeply influenced...

Tan Biónica sold out two Vélez and added...

Supreme Court will not hear case on Confederate...

Chen Qizhen Fang issued a lawyer’s statement asking...

“There is no vision as anti-market as the...

The film “Under the Yellow Wall” was adapted...

What is gentrification and how does it affect...

Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea joins hands with the...

What is the blank vote and how important...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy