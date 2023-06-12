Lemon and chocolate, the best combination for a pudding

Ingredients:

– 3 eggs

– 1 cup of erythritol or 1 and ½ cup of sugar (mascabo, coconut or the one you prefer)

– ½ cup of Greek yogurt or light cream cheese

– ½ cup coconut oil (or any oil)

– 1 splash of vanilla extract

– 1 cup of whole wheat flour

– 1 cup of oatmeal

– 2 teaspoons of baking powder

– zest and juice of 2 lemons

– 50cc of milk

For the coverage:

– 200 g unsweetened dark chocolate

– 1 tbsp coconut oil (or any oil)

Preparation

Mix the lemon juice with the milk and let it settle (it forms like a sour cream). Beat the eggs with the erythritol or sugar. When they are frothy add the Lemon and milk mixture, the yogurt, the zest, the flours, and the baking powder.

Pour into the mold and bake for 40 minutes in a preheated oven at 180°C (if it is cooked when you insert a knife or stick it should come out dry). Once cold, unmold and cover with the melted chocolate with the coconut oil.



