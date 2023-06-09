Lemon Cake with Blueberries

I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this blueberry lemon cake. The dough looks beautiful, and after it’s ready, it’s just perfect. Buttery dough, moist, soft but at the same time well structured.

It’s likely to be your cake for special days, just like it will be around here.

Fragrant, delicious and super fluffy, this blueberry lemon cake is the most special recipe I’ve ever made!

Without a doubt, if you’ve traveled to the US or Europe you’ve seen this cake in countless coffee shops. It is likely that this cake is so common there because both Sicilian lemon and blueberries are more accessible and easier to find.

In Brazil, there are 2 ingredients that you may have more difficulty finding and for that very reason, this cake looks like a special date, even if it’s any Sunday that you realize you deserve. And I assure you, it will be so worth it.

What kind of lemon to use?

First of all it is important to say that yes, there is a lot of difference in the taste of Sicilian lemon for Tahiti. While the first is smoother and more aromatic, the second is more acidic and has a more present flavor.

For this recipe, I used the Sicilian because I wanted more smoothness to harmonize with the blueberry. But, it is possible to use tahiti and even clove lemon.

In addition, orange can also be an option for those who prefer it.

Cream cheese soup

I warn you right away that the cream cheese syrup is completely optional. After all, around here, we are not very used to adding a slightly saltier syrup to our cakes.

I particularly like this flavor contrast a lot and I think it goes perfectly with the lemon and blueberry flavor.

Prep Time:

10 minutes Cook Time:

50 minutes Total Time:

1 hour Looking for a recipe for special days? This blueberry lemon cake is the perfect choice! Fluffy, buttery and delicious the way we love it. Ingredients It was 1 cup of sugar;

zest of 1 Sicilian lemon;

170 g of natural yogurt;

3 eggs;

3/4 cup oil;

2 tablespoons of lemon juice – we use Sicilian;

2 cups of wheat flour;

1 tablespoon yeast for cake;

180 g of blueberries passed in wheat flour. Cream cheese soup 100 g de cream cheese;

120 g of icing sugar;

Start by adding the sugar and lemon zest and using your fingertips, rub the 2 ingredients together to release the lemon aroma; Then, preferably in a mixer, mix the sugar (with the lemon zest), the eggs and the oil and beat until you form a very fluffy and whitish cream; Then, add the yogurt and eggs and beat to incorporate well; To finish, mix the flour and baking powder, preferably sifted and mixing with your hand just enough for the dough to be uniform; So, pass your blueberries in wheat flour, leaving no excess flour and mix them in the cake batter; Soon after, transfer your dough to a greased and floured mold and take it to the preheated oven, at a temperature of 180 to 200° and bake for 40 to 50 minutes until it is very firm and golden; Let it cool a little and in the meantime prepare the syrup, if you wish; To do this, beat the 3 ingredients, preferably with a mixer, until you form a uniform cream. Notes If you wish, you can mix the dough by hand, but the result is even better when mixed very well and it is certainly more practical to do this with the help of a mixer.

How to replace blueberries?

Want to make this cake but can’t find the blueberries? It is undeniably possible to make the simplest cake and it will be delicious too. But if you don’t want to lose that effect that blueberries give to the dough, you can choose to use grapes.

For this, it is important to choose a fruit that is pitted and firmer, such as victoria or Santa Isabel.

Other super special cakes

