‘Leona’ on the run? More experts join the search for the animal in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Animal tracking experts joined the search Friday for an elusive and possibly dangerous animal — suspected to be a lioness — sighted outside Berlin as the search entered its second day, authorities said.

Police used helicopters, drones and infrared cameras to try to locate the animal with an operation that included a veterinarian and hunters. Authorities were first alerted to the animal’s presence in Kleinmachnow, just outside the capital city limits, around midnight on Wednesday, when what appeared to be a large cat was reported chasing a wild boar.

The informants also provided a video. Based on those images and a subsequent sighting, police concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness. But the cat has been elusive in this flat, wooded area on the border between Berlin and the state of Brandenburg.

Authorities will try to comb the forest on Friday with “professional animal trackers,” Kleinmachnow mayor Michael Grubert told public broadcaster rbb on Thursday night.

The Brandenburg state police tweeted on Friday morning that the nightly search had been unsuccessful and that the operation was still active, in addition to urging the population to call the emergency number if they saw the animal.

None of the zoos, animal shelters, circuses and other facilities they checked were missing a lioness, police say, and authorities say they are not aware of a privately owned one in the area.

But not everyone is serious about the search. Police spokeswoman Kerstin Schröder told rbb that youngsters played a powerful recording of lion roars on a Bluetooth device overnight. “That does not help either the city council or the police in the search for the animal,” she added.