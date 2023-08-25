Home » Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spark Relationship Speculations with Recent Outing
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spark Relationship Speculations with Recent Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spark Relationship Speculations with Recent Outing

Rumors of a possible relationship between Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti have been swirling after the two were seen together in Santa Barbara, California. DiCaprio, known for his charm and status as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, had split from model Camila Morrone a year ago and has since been linked to several women. However, his recent outing with Ceretti has sparked speculations of a new romance.

The photographs of DiCaprio and Ceretti depict a great chemistry between the two, further fueling the rumors. Ceretti, a 25-year-old Italian model, is highly recognized in her country as well as internationally. She started her modeling career at a young age, and after years of hard work, she gained prominence on the catwalks of prestigious designers such as Louis Vuitton and Fendi. Additionally, she has graced the covers of esteemed fashion magazines and currently serves as the face of Chanel Beauty.

Ceretti, who tied the knot with DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020, confirmed her separation and divorce from him just two months ago. Since then, she has been spotted spending time with DiCaprio on multiple occasions. Reports suggest that the two met before the summer began and were seen together in France. DiCaprio, who is known for his annual visits to Ibiza during his vacations, reportedly explored the island this time accompanied by his close friend Toby Maguire and Ceretti.

Fans and media alike are eagerly waiting for any further developments in this potential new romance between DiCaprio and Ceretti. As both individuals have garnered attention for their successful careers and personal lives, their union would undoubtedly create quite a buzz in the entertainment industry.

