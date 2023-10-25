Leonardo DiCaprio’s Endurance: Robert De Niro’s Surprising Spanking and More in Martin Scorsese’s Recent Film

Headline: Leonardo DiCaprio Endures Robert De Niro’s Surprising Spanking in Scorsese’s Latest Film

Subtitle: DiCaprio’s Commitment to Roles Shines Through Physical Challenges and Creative Contributions

In Martin Scorsese’s most recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio faced a surprising and intense spanking from co-star Robert De Niro. However, the actor was prepared for the scene, showcasing his dedication to his craft.

The scene in question, which was not present in the original book by David Grann, sees De Niro’s character punishing DiCaprio’s character, using a giant oar. Rodrigo Prieto, the film’s camera director, expressed his astonishment at the inclusion of this scene, as it deviated from the source material he had initially read.

During the filming of the scene, De Niro’s commitment to realism was evident as he never held back in the spanking. Although DiCaprio had some padding for protection, De Niro’s strikes were still impactful. DiCaprio, known for his willingness to go to great lengths for a role, endured the blows with a little trick to minimize the pain.

DiCaprio’s dedication as an actor has been proven time and again. In his previous film, The Revenant, he endured extreme cold and even ate raw bison liver on camera. Despite being a vegetarian, DiCaprio tackled the challenge head-on, displaying his commitment to authenticity.

The physical challenges in Killers of the Flower Moon extended beyond the spanking scene. DiCaprio had to wear heavy coats weighing 50 kilos to replicate the attire of hunters of the time. Additionally, scenes requiring him to plunge into ice water added to the complexity of the role. DiCaprio described the film as the most challenging he had ever made.

However, DiCaprio’s passion for acting extends beyond physical risks. He also approaches his roles with creative ideas, as demonstrated in Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio convinced Martin Scorsese to rewrite the script, bringing a new perspective to the story by drawing inspiration from his interactions with the Osage community.

Scorsese shared that DiCaprio’s dedication to improvisation during filming created challenges for both himself and De Niro. Despite occasional eye-rolling between the co-stars, Scorsese acknowledged DiCaprio’s eagerness to push the boundaries of his scenes.

With DiCaprio’s commitment to his craft and willingness to take on physical and creative challenges, audiences can expect another remarkable performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

