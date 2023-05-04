Leonardo, his signature becomes a registered trademark

Leonardo Da Vinci, as we know, is a brand. The Mona Lisa is the most iconic and represented painting in the world, the Vitruvian Man has also become (ahinoi) a wall paper.

A greatness and a unique and unrepeatable vision to the point of creating a brand. That’s right, the brand’s alloys also enlist the genius of the Renaissance. of an agreement between the Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana of Milan and the IBC International Brand Consulting of Lugano, Leonardo’s signature is a registered trademark: «Io, Leonardo».

The agreement will serve to disclose the authentic signature of Leonardo Da Vinci found on page 1054 of the Codex Atlanticus and the great heritage of the Pinacoteca. “IO, LEONARDO does not appear just as a simple ‘signature’, but rather as an affirmation, written in his own hand, of one’s identity and individuality”, commented Mons. Francesco Braschi, Vice-Prefect and Doctor of the Ambrosiana Library.

On the one hand, therefore, the institution founded in Milan in 1607 by Cardinal Federico Borromeo, which houses the largest collection of Leonardo’s drawings and writings, the Codex Atlanticus, as well as paintings such as the cartoon of the School of Athens by Raffaello Sanzio, the Canestra by Caravaggio, the Musician by Leonardo, the Madonna del Padiglione by Botticelli. On the other, the Lugano-based company specializing in licensing and brand strategy led by Elisabetta Treggiari since 2014. «Leonardo’s drawings are real works of art and his signature itself is a work of art, a drawing, a fluid, modern and elegant line, a sign of authentic design. It will be a precious element for companies that will be able to read and interpret this expression of Leonardo to characterize and make their collections unique. The modernity of the design that emerges in a signature from 1478 is also incredible», commented Treggiari.

Basically, authorizing the licensing of the “IO LEONARDO” sign means conferring a brand of originality and uniqueness on the creation of collections inspired by Leonardo. “IO LEONARDO” therefore becomes a registered trademark and can only be used with the authorization of the Biblioteca Ambrosiana and only to create objects of undoubted prestige and beauty, which are a manifestation and expression of Leonardo’s greatness.