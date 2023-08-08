Leonardo won $6 million and Alma told her heartbreaking life story

This Monday in The 8 Steps, Leonardo won $6 million. The motorcycle engine restorer told what he would use the award for and yelled with excitement. For her part, Alma, his opponent, took a few minutes and told how she became a chocolatier to get out of a street situation.

At the start of the show, the man was very determined and self-assured, but he made a mistake on the second rung and almost fell out of the competition. Since his teammates did not choose him to continue raising, the man played by approximation against Juan Ignacio and emerged victorious.

Leonardo continued his run on the show and reached the final first. “He lives in Esteban Echeverría, Monte Grande. He has Julieta, Micaela, Dante and Renato, his girls. He has his parents, José and Matilde, and his partner Virginia, with whom he has been with for four and a half years… ”, commented Guido Kackza, until he was interrupted by a participant.

“What’s up Alma?” the driver asked. “I can’t explain what I feel, but I’m fine,” replied the woman who, after correctly answering the second question on the penultimate step, also reached the final with the engine restorer.

The 8 steps: Alma succeeded with her chocolate business

Before beginning, Guido spoke with the woman who said that she became a chocolatier “to be able to get out of the street situation” in which I found myself with her children, who are now between 34 and 18 years old.

“I had been holding on to the system like with a little finger and I didn’t want to end up falling. To get out, I resorted to making breads, pizzas, chocolates, whatever to have a faster arrival, make cash, continue investing and be able to rent a room in a boarding house, “commented the contestant.

Thanks to her venture, the woman was able to rent an apartment and, after facing an illness caused by daily stress, in the pandemic she reinvented herself and got ahead once again: “I reinvented myself with gifts at home, I got permits to be able to circulate , I went out to deliver breakfast at five in the morning on a bicycle, but that allowed us to continue paying the rent.”

Currently, the family lives in González Catán with their own electrical appliances and a greater peace of mind at home. “Now I go into my house and say: ‘That fridge is mine, that TV is mine, that table is mine and I bought them.’ That is what pushes me to continue and be happy, ”she remarked.

And to the last of his life story he added: “I thank life day by day. I go to sleep thinking: ‘thank you, I made it another day’ and I wake up with a ‘wow, I woke up’. And that is what I try to instill in my four children and my four grandchildren”.

The 8 Steps: What will Leonardo do with the $6 million?

“You are an example of life. Things happen to all of us. Life is difficult, but it is worth living”, expressed Carmen Barbieri. Then, the driver turned to Leonardo and said that she saw him very excited about Alma’s story. “I always say that today they are my children. The rest is Science Fiction”, highlighted the contestant.

Leaving the emotional moment, Guido Kaczka enabled the slogans of the last step. While a hard-fought final was retracing, Nacha Guevara wanted to know what Leonardo would do if he won the $6 million. “I always said that whatever it is for, it is for my family. I am grateful for the family I have,” the man replied.

The finalist said that he separated twice, but that he has a very good relationship with the mother of his children. “I always got joint tenancy. I live with my children half the week as the mother. The biggest ones perhaps have a little more freedom in terms of the days, but hey, I always start for them”, he commented.

At the end of the program, Leonardo established himself as the brand new winner and screamed with emotion. “What madness! Not to believe ”, exclaimed the worker who assured that he will return to the program for $ 9 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

