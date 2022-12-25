(Hong Kong, 23rd) “Brother” It is about to enter the 20th year since his death in 2003. His beloved , for many years, every holiday, he would share a photo with his brother on social platforms during his lifetime. Last winter solstice, he shared a photo with his brother in the middle of the night, saying that he would report good news to everyone on the day of reunion in advance, and wish everyone safe and happy , Happy Solstice, Merry Christmas. Seeing Tang Hede not forgetting his beloved, many netizens flooded into messages, hoping that he can take good care of himself.

Leslie Cheung’s favorite holiday was Therefore, as Christmas is approaching, my beloved Tang Hede arranged a Christmas tree at home in advance yesterday, and placed a wooden photo frame in front of the tree. In the photo is a photo of him and Leslie Cheung in couple outfits cuddling together for Christmas. Once the sweet old photos came out, let Netizens feel nostalgic for Tang Hede.

When Tang Hede and Leslie Cheung were together, they took many group photos and made them into albums and put them at home. I saw the two people in the photo frame taking a group photo in front of the Christmas tree, and Leslie Cheung was sitting in Tang Hede’s arms. Both of them were wearing black clothes and smiling at the camera.

Every year on his brother’s birthday, death day, and Christmas, Tang Hede will almost post photos to commemorate him. This should be the first time he shared photos in advance of the winter solstice. Tang Hede once took a close-up of this Christmas tree. He said that it was decorated by his brother N years ago, and revealed that his brother likes Christmas very much.

Before his brother was alive, Tang Hede would find a Christmas tree to take photos with every year, so he kept a lot of Christmas photos in the same frame. No wonder Tang Hede would inevitably miss his beloved love every year when Christmas approached after his brother left.

Netizens praise romance

A loyal “brother fan” noticed this “new photo” shared by Tang Hede. He put his hand on Leslie Cheung’s shoulder. The generosity of Mr. shared this sweet and warm photo. The two of you in the photo have exactly the same smiles, just like the feeling of two people merging into one”, “It’s so beautiful and warm, is this just installed, Tang Sheng will send it to us Look, it’s a new group photo, it feels like my brother is still by Tang Sheng’s side”; some “brother fans” pointed out that this year will be the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death, pointing out that the photos shared by Tang Hede made them seem to travel through time and space to bring the happiness of that time together Come over and point out that the photo is so romantic, Leslie Cheung also smiles very nicely.